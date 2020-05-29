United States
Kelty
Kelty Gunnison 2
$189.95$132.97
At Rugged Outdoors
This Kelty classic has been in the line-up for years and gets a new makeover for 2017. With its famed functionality in mind, the Gunnison is now even more user-friendly and comfortable. Easy-to-use Kelty Connect pole connections create a hassle-free setup and the roll-top cube carry bag makes it easy to pack. We've also stayed true to some of its beloved features, like the included foot print and dual-zipper vestibule which doubles as an awning when trekking poles are in the mix. In addition to its new look, the Gunnison comes with a little more head and shoulder room. Calling all backpackers, car campers, festival-goers, and everyone in between, the new Gunnison will satisfy your soul no matter what you're into. WARNING: This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.