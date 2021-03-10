scandinavian designs

Keltan Modular Sofa

$1198.00

Buy Now Review It

At scandinavian designs

About the Keltan Modular Sofa The stylish and endlessly adaptable Keltan modular sofa fulfills all of your seating needs. This large-scale design can be configured in many ways to suit your space and frame a room. Each piece is complete with full upholstery and can be used as stand-alone or grouped with other pieces for a larger seating area. Low backrests and deep seats ensure ultimate comfort for you and your guests. Plush-filled back pillows provide comfortable support. The soft yet durable fabric upholstery pairs well with many aesthetics. Made in the USA. Available for Custom Order. Visit a store to see the wide variety of options we offer. Prices and production time frames will vary. SEE HOW IT WORKS > SHOP KELTAN COLLECTION MATERIALS Solid Hardwood, Hardwood Plywood, Plastic Legs, 100% Polyester Fabric FINISH Black legs SEAT SUSPENSION Sinuous spring suspension DIMENSIONS 2-Piece Sofa: 84"W x 42"D x 30"H 3-Piece Sofa: 119"W x 42"D x 30"H Corner Chair: 42"W x 42"D x 30"h Armless Chair: 35"W x 42"D x 30"H