Garden Trading

Kelston Towel Rail

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Garden Trading

Whether paired with a looped tea towel or greaseproof paper, our Kelston Towel Rail will aid you in a multitude of kitchen tasks. Measuring just under 50cm, the Oak dowel hangs between two natural Leather loops, wall mounted with Brass screws. Ideal for hanging on a kitchen wall or at the end of a cupboard unit, your baking paper, kitchen towel, foil or a tea towel can be threaded or looped over ensuring it's close to hand during cooking or cleaning preparation. The untreated leather has not been dyed or stained, meaning each piece will vary in colour and will naturally darken over time when exposed to light and air.