Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Universal Standard
Kelsey Denim Jacket
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Universal Standard
Need a few alternatives?
Nuuly x Farm Rio
Embroidered Denim Jacket
BUY
$260.00
Nuuly
Coco Gauff x AE
Oversized Denim Jacket
BUY
$89.95
American Eagle
Universal Standard
Kelsey Denim Jacket
BUY
$138.00
Universal Standard
Rue Sophie
Jardin Scarf Jacket
BUY
$348.00
Rue Sophie
More from Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Dune Linen Shirtdress
BUY
$138.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Go-stretch Pant
BUY
$128.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Cai High Neck Tank
BUY
$49.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans Petite
BUY
$98.00
Universal Standard
More from Outerwear
Everlane
The Oversized Blazer In Buttersmooth
BUY
$198.00
Everlane
Debbie Harry x Wildfang
Double Breasted Blazer
BUY
$198.00
Wildfang
Nuuly x Farm Rio
Embroidered Denim Jacket
BUY
$260.00
Nuuly
Coco Gauff x AE
Oversized Denim Jacket
BUY
$89.95
American Eagle
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted