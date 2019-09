Valet Studio

Kelly Glitter Resin Hair Clips

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

With 90s fashion back and stronger than ever, we’re tapping into the trend with the Kelly hair clips from Australian label Valet. Crafted from glitter-speckled resin, they’re fitted with a gold-toned crocodile clip fastening. Forget the Britney Spears anthem-fuelled sleepovers, we’re wearing them either side of poker straight hair to Friday night cocktails.