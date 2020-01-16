17 Stories

Kellie Wall Bar

$194.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Limited space won't stop your home from being the life of the party. Impress your guests with the sophisticated style and innovative design of this wall bar. It features a flip-down bar top that creates a convenient mixing station which provides you with plenty of room to create your favorite cocktails. It also includes two adjustable shelves for flexible storage options of items of all different shapes and size. Need more storage? The open shelving provides you with even more space for storage and display. Its space-saving hanging design offers versatile placement throughout any room in your home.