Naturalizer

Kelise Mary Jane Heel

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

Imported Synthetic sole Heel measures approximately 2.25 inches" Closure Type: Buckle Classic two piece silhouette with adjustable ankle strap and modern details like a squared-toe, and Naturalizer contour Plus, provides all of the comfort you require. Combine that with a cushioned insole, lightweight components, flexible sole and breathable linings and you are ready to conquer your day.