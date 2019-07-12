Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Mercedes Castillo
Kelise Croc-effect Leather Sandals
$325.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Heel measures approximately 60mm/ 2.5 inches Light-blue croc-effect leather (Cow) Buckle-fastening strap Designer color: French Blue Imported
Featured in 1 story
21 Heels You'll Want To Wear All Summer
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
High Heel Platform Sandal
$55.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Velcro High-heel Sandal
$39.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Miista
Delilah Soft Pink Pastel Blue
$200.00
$100.00
from
Miista
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Round Eyelet Sandals
$85.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Mercedes Castillo
DETAILS
Mercedes Castillo
Izzie 65 Gold Leather Mules
£285.00
from
Harvey Nichols
BUY
DETAILS
Mercedes Castillo
Izar 65 Ecru Watersnake Mules
£305.00
from
Harvey Nichols
BUY
DETAILS
Mercedes Castillo
Madox Suede Ankle Boots
£445.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Mercedes Castillo
Abia Suede Mules
£305.00
£152.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted