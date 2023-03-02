Heatonist

FLAVOR | Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys channeled two of his favorites - buffalo sauce and ranch dressing - for this tangy sauce that mixes iconic ranch herbs like dill and chives with sour cream powder, Vermont maple syrup, and red serrano peppers. HEAT | Red serranos bring a mild heat while roasted bell pepper enhances the natural sweetness. TRY IT ON | The ideal hot sauce for chicken of all kinds: fried, grilled, roasted, wings, thighs and otherwise. Also great on pizza! SOURCING | Featuring all-natural ingredients responsibly sourced from family farms in Vermont and cooked in small batches. INGREDIENTS | Organic distilled vinegar, serrano peppers, maple wood smoked onions, pure Vermont maple syrup, garlic scapes, roasted red peppers ( red peppers, water, salt, citric acid) sunflower oil, sour cream powder ( sour cream powder cream cultures and lactic acid, cultured nonfat milk solids, citric acid) salt, dill, parsley, chives, black pepper