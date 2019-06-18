Modway

Keira Channel Tufted Velvet Headboard

Refresh your master bedroom or guest suite with the keira full/queen headboard. This elegant Queen headboard makes a luxe statement with its channel Tufting, velvet texture, and chic squared profile. Boasting a modern design with timeless appeal, This upholstered headboard is covered in soft performance velvet Made of stain-resistant polyester and features a solid wood and particleboard Construction that’s durable and long-lasting. Lean back and relax while reading or watching TV in bed with the dense foam padding on this upholstered Queen headboard. Fits Queen and Full size beds.