Home & Decor
Sexual Wellness
Joy ON
Kegel Exerciser With App & Vibration: Doctor Recommended Kegel Balls For Tightening & Pelvic Floor Exercises For Beginners & Advanced
$69.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Connect to our Free App for FUN & EFFECTIVE Kegel Exercises. Unlike boring Kegel weights & ben wa balls you can track your Kegel training in Real Time and Stay Motivated!
Featured in 1 story
These Kegel Weights Give Your Vagina A Workout
by
Erika W. Smith
I Love My Kid, But...Dating As A Single Mom Is HARD
I Love My Kid, But… is Refinery29 and Red Baron’s exploration of the honest, often unspoken, realities and challenges that come along with parenthood.
by
Anonymous
Sex
These True Stories Of One-Night Stands Are As Juicy As They Are U...
Sex. Strangers. Intimacy. Awkwardness. Ecstasy. These are just a few of the sometimes-disparate ideas that come into play when we talk about one-night
by
Us
Sex
Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin...
Ah, summer. The sun’s out, the temperature is rising, and everyone’s wearing far less clothing than they did in December. It’s the perfect time for
by
Erika W. Smith
