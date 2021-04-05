Acvioo

Flexible Silicone Kegel Balls

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

❤【360° Flexible Rotation】 - The kegel balls can be bending 360 degrees, exercising 10-30 minutes a day for just a few short weeks, you'll have stronger and tighter pelvic muscles. ❤【Strengthen Your Pelvic Muscle】 - Kegel Exercise Weights are natural medical therapy. Prevent prolapse or recover from birth delivery, treat issues with incontinence, prepare for pregnancy, speed up post-birth recovery, and regain tightness and bladder control. Fit for women beginners and advanced. ❤【Doctor Recommended Shape Design】 - Ben Wa balls are the most effective vaginal weights and pelvic floor exerciser for your vagina. Vagina balls always recommended by physicians across the world. You should be a confident woman from the inside out! ❤【Comfortable & Easy to Clean】- Acvioo Kegel Exercise Products are 100% Waterproof, with comfortable, soft and smooth surface for easy cleaning and using. Rinse with clean water or soap water and dry with a soft towel or lint-free cloth. Store in a cool and dry place, avoid exposure to sunlight. ❤【Discreet Package & Reliable Service】 - Discreet packing for your privacy concern. Any doubts or problems, plz message us (order information-seller profile-send message). Our pursuit of constantly improving product quality and enhancing customer satisfaction makes us always value every customer experience. Ben wa balls are especially great for women who feel a loss of muscle strength after childbirth, leak urine after sneezing or laughing, still feel the need to urinate right after emptying their bladder, or are looking to achieve better bed time with your partner Features * 360 Degree Flexible Bending, Making the Kegel Exercise More Interesting. * Compact & Portable -finger size for putting in bag and taking away. * Food-grade Premium Silicone(Phthalate Free), No Need to Worry About Security. * 360 Flexible soft and Smooth surface Makes You Feel More Comfortable. * With Seamless USB charging port, Easily Cleaned and Hygienic. * 100% Waterproof, More Durable. How to Start Your Kegel Exercises? 1. Lying down in a comfortable position – some women find that lying prone on their stomach or kneeling on all fours can help them with Kegel exercises when starting out. Alternatively lie down on your side or on your back. 2. Keep the normal inwards curve in your lower back during your exercises. 3. Squeeze and lift inwards in and around your pelvic openings. 4. Keep lifting and squeezing for as long as you can up to 10 seconds. 5. Relax your pelvic floor muscles back to resting level.