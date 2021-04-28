United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Bloomsbury Market
Keeter Southwestern Hand-woven Flatweave Rug (5′ X 7′)
$106.99
At Wayfair
This Keeter Southwestern Handmade Flatweave Navy/Burnt Orange Area Rug is an outdoor collection that is a Killim inspired Bohemian style. It is made on a jacquard loom with 100% pet yarn with fibers that are great for Indoors. Maintaining a flawless fusion of affordability and durable decor, this piece is a prime example of impeccable artistry and design.