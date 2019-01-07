Blouse by Geoffrey J. Finch

Live to impress as Mrs Bou-quet would implore you to do. BLOUSE implores you to, too. *********************************** Social climb your way to the top: A white tee will increase your social standing Keep your thoughts to yourself with 'Keeping Up Appearances' printed internally 100% cotton and essential Reversed seam construction is as robust as your personality should be Gently massage those egos with a delicate machine wash Size Guide