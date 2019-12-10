Hardie Grant

After a long day at work, heading home to cook a fussy, complicated meal is the last thing anyone wants to do. Keeping it Simple is the ultimate collection to have on hand for these moments. Featuring over 60 quick and easy, drool-worthy one-pot dinners you can whip up in the time in takes to have a glass of wine (or two, let's be honest), Yasmin Fahr has got you covered. Inspired by her column for Serious Eats, One-Pot Wonders, Yasmin sets out to arm readers with sneaky gems and low-key showstoppers that work every time, and a promise that they will learn at least one new move (if not a good few) to up their skills in the kitchen. The ultimate goal is to get dinner on the table quickly, but also to create something truly delicious as a weeknight reward. Why order a takeaway when you can throw together Miso-Ghee Chicken with Roasted Radishes or Rigatoni and Broccoli with Crispy Prosciutto in 20 minutes? And when you can cook it all in one pot, clean-up is a breeze. Featuring humorous and relatable anecdotes and musings on cooking and life, in Yasmin's witty and energetic style, Keeping it Simple is the book you'll keep coming back to night after night for inspiration both in the kitchen and out. It's a collection that will remind you why you love to cook in the first place.