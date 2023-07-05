Versed

Keep The Peace

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Versed

You’ve grown up. Has your acne face wash? Keep the Peace is different. It’s a gentle, non-drying, foaming cream cleanser with 1.5% salicylic acid that shuts down breakouts without stripping the skin of its natural oils. In fact, its sudsy lather feels quite luxurious; it smells just as luxe (never medicinal). The apple fruit extract acts as a gentle exfoliant (removing buildup that can contribute to breakouts) all while calming and moisturizing the skin. And that dreamy blue hue? That’s all thanks to blue tansy, a natural antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties that cool and soothe irritated and inflamed skin. If you experience breakouts and understand the words ‘fine lines,’ this cleanser is made for you.