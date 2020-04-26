Kiehl's Since 1851

Keep Calm Three-piece Set

WHAT IT IS. . A soothing set to help visibly reduce the appearance of redness and even skin tone. Made in USA.THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, 1 oz. Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, 1 oz. Calendula Serum Infused Water Cream, 0.56 oz. WHAT IT DOES. . Featuring three gentle yet effective formulas, this kit leaves skin clean, calm, and hydrated. First, cleanse skin with Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, a rich, foaming gel cleanser that helps remove impurities and refresh skin. Next, help calm the feeling of stressed skin with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate, a non-comedogenic facial oil. Finally, moisturize with Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, a weightless water cream that helps hydrate, soothe and visibly reduce redness.HOW TO USE ITCleanse with Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash: Dampen face and hands with warm water. Dispense cleanser into your hands and work into lather. Massage onto skin with a gentle, circular motion. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry with a soft towel. Calm with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate: Massage 2—3 drops onto freshly cleansed skin once daily. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Hydrate with Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream: Apply to clean skin in the morning and night. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water.