Add a fun pop of functional style to your looks with this Keep-a-Secret Jelly Tote Handbag from Mossimo Supply Co. This jelly tote bag comes in a variety of bold and basic colors, and is made with a durable PVC material that's clear or transparent in some of the styles. It has double fabric straps for easy carrying, along with a removable interior bag that's roomy and has an accessory, zipper and cellphone pocket. Whether you're headed to the beach or to the farmers market, this handled jelly purse is perfect for carrying all your accessories on your adventures.