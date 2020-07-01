United States
KEEN
Keen Steens Vent Shoe
$100.00$75.00
At Keen
From canyonlands to desert trails, this vented hiking shoe for women keeps warm feet happy. In durable, waterproof leather, with extra stability and the all-day comfort of a cushioned EVA insole with arch support. Features 4mm multi-directional lugs for traction Stability shank delivers lightweight support Non-marking rubber outsole leaves no trace Material Waterproof full-grain leather upper KEEN.ALL-TERRAIN rubber outsole for higher-traction grip EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning Breathable mesh lining Removable EVA footbed with arch support for all-day comfort Care We've carefully selected leather uppers designed to last. Then again, if you're wearing your KEENS daily, they won't always be scuff and dirt-free. To treat day to day wear and tear, especially on lighter color leathers, we recommend using a leather cleaner and conditioner, found at most footwear dealers and/or shoe repair shops.