We teamed up with Dusen Dusen founder, Ellen Van Dusen, to create a collection of Champion sneakers like you’ve never seen before. Our classic canvas sneaker gets transformed into a modern standout with the addition of Ellen’s beloved original bold prints. This version, featuring Dusen’s eye-catching “spill” pattern, is as versatile as it is attention grabbing—pairing well with casual denim, cigarette pants, flirty skirts, flowy dresses…you get the idea. Added bonus: Our all-new cushiony Dream Foam™ footbeds ensure everyday comfort.