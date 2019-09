Birch Lane

Kearney Sectional

$2172.28 $1572.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This sectional comfortably seats three for cozy movie nights in with the family and more upscale cocktail parties alike. Its frame is cushioned with a down feather fill and features plenty of upholstery choices to make it all your own. Best of all, it's made right here in the USA.