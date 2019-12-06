Merrycolor

Keanu Reeves Reversible Sequin Pillowcase

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

Material -- Material: reversible sequins (front) and soft suede fabric (back). PACKAGE includes: ONLY 1 pillow cover, no filler ✔ Reversible Sequins --You can drawing or writing anything on this sequin throw pillow. Move your finger through the sequins, it will follow your direction show 5-Tone Look. Just like magic! ✔ Funny Gifts -- Amazing Keanu Reeves gift for someone special. If you are looking for unique gifts for her/him, you have come to the right spot! Perfect for birthdays, coworkers, anniversaries, holidays and special occasions and just plain showing off. ✔ ENJOY YOUR FREE TIME--The perfect mermaid sequins pillow for enjoying your free time, watching TV or taking a nap in sofa, couch, bed or car.The bright colors and interesting patterns will make you fall in love with it. Mermaid Pillow Case also help relieve your stress and anxiety ✔ Care Instruction -- Turn it inside out and wash it by hand. Swish it through warm soapy water, rinse and press between towels to remove excess water. Then lay flat to dry.