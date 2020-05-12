KitchenAid

Kcm5912sx Cold Brew Coffee Maker (38-ounce)

$99.99

Enjoy the smooth, rich full-bodied flavor; Simply, fill with coffee and cold water, steep, & enjoy. Small Footprint ideal fit for any refrigerator or kitchen counter. Built in stainless steel tap to dispense your cold brew from your refrigerator and carrying handle for easy portability. Make up to 19 Servings* with this Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Simply mix 2 oz of coffee concentrate with every 6 oz of your favorite milk, water or ice. This brewer makes up to 38 oz of coffee concentrate that stays fresh in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. *Servings may vary based on coffee or tea type. Beautiful, streamlined design with glass and stainless steel components to preserve taste, for easy use and cleaning. Reusable Stainless Steel Steeper allows you to brew the beverage of your choice and is labeled with fill level indicators to take the guesswork out of the brewing process.