Moccamaster

Kbgv Select Coffee Maker

The new Moccamaster KBGV Select makes it easy to brew either a half or full carafe – the selector switch allows you to choose the amount you prefer. It features a glass carafe and an automatic drip-stop brew-basket that stops the flow of coffee when the carafe is removed. The KBGV Select brews a full 40 oz carafe of coffee in four to six minutes; after brewing, the coffee is kept warm on our unique hot plate. The hot plate's independent heating element ensures that your coffee is held at the perfect temperature, no matter what amount you've brewed. All Moccamaster Coffee Brewers are handmade in the Netherlands and backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Features Pistachio Auto drip-stop brew-basket with glass carafe Brew-Volume Selector switch for brewing half or full carafes Easy to operate with a quiet brewing process that produces a full carafe in just 4-6 minutes Unique, copper boiling element rapidly heats water to control brewing temperature between 196º to 205º F – the correct temperature for maximum extraction of coffee solubles, then automatically switches off when the water reservoir is empty Pre-immersion drip-style system ensures the perfect coffee bloom, produced by an ultra–precise, natural pulse action Made with durable metal housings and BPA/BPS/BPF & Phthalate free plastics Product Details Product Type: Pour-Over Coffee Maker Carafe Included: Yes Programmable: No