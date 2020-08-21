Industry West

Kb Drawer Unit

$939.00

Buy Now Review It

At Industry West

This item is available as a drop ship item and will deliver within 3 to 4 weeks from your time of purchase, pending available stock on hand. Once dispatched you will receive tracking, and a delivery appointment once the product reaches a close terminal. Contact us for availability or with any questions! Thanks to the beautiful teak wood, hand carved details and handy wheels, the KB drawer unit can easily be a stand-alone piece. It also fits perfectly under the open Oscar desk for extra storage. This design by Alain van Havre is a must-have staple for every office. Assembly required.