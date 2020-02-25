Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
J.Crew
Kayu® Jen Clutch
$245.00
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
Shop J.Crew for the KAYU® Jen clutch for Women. Find the best selection of Women Handbag & Wallet Accessories available in-stores and online.bazadebezolkohpepadr="1656835268"
Need a few alternatives?
Anya Hindmarch
Georgiana Circus Sticker Pouch
$1295.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Edie Parker
Edie Eye Clutch
$1395.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Nathalie Trad
Quincy Clutch
$1440.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Anndra Neen
Oval Cage Clutch With Pearls
$710.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
More from J.Crew
J.Crew
Kayu® Jen Clutch
$245.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Halter Top In Liberty® Margaret Annie Print
$78.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Button-up Beach Cover-up
$79.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Pleated A-line Midi Dress In Metallic Lace
$228.00
$162.99
from
J. Crew
BUY
More from Clutches
Whiting & Davis
Cage Minaudiere Clutch
$165.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Edie Parker
Minnie Acrylic Clutch
$795.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Anya Hindmarch
Georgiana Circus Sticker Pouch
$1295.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Edie Parker
Edie Eye Clutch
$1395.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted