Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Kaylee Dress
$248.00
$174.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Ref so silky. This is a midi length dress with cap sleeves and a v neckline.
Featured in 1 story
Okay Ladies Now Let's Get In (Re)Formation
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Cacharel
Floral Gauze Maxi Dress
$850.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo
Grace Candystripe Frill Maxi Beach Dress
$24.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Joanie Dress
$248.00
$149.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Tie-detailed Crepe Wrap Dress
$1085.00
$542.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Reformation
DETAILS
Reformation
Zinfandel Dress
$428.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Camille Espadrille
$158.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Lily Espadrille
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Kelly Sandal
$198.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Madewell
T-back Midi Dress In Painted Blooms
$158.00
$126.40
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Floral-print Crepe De Chine Wrap Dress
$280.00
$196.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Fitted Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Lark & Ro
Stretch Long Sleeve Dress With Fit And Flare Skirt
$65.57
$41.65
from
Amazon
BUY
