Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Naot
Kayla Wedge Sandal
$139.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Dolce Vita
Paily Braided Sandal
BUY
$79.90
$125.00
Nordstom
Minshluu
Wedge Siide Platform Sandals
BUY
$48.99
Amazon
Maeve
Puffy Knotted Sandals
BUY
$64.00
$80.00
Anthropologie
Oscar de la Renta
Ivy Slide
BUY
$490.00
Amazon
More from Sandals
Dolce Vita
Paily Braided Sandal
BUY
$79.90
$125.00
Nordstom
Minshluu
Wedge Siide Platform Sandals
BUY
$48.99
Amazon
Maeve
Puffy Knotted Sandals
BUY
$64.00
$80.00
Anthropologie
Oscar de la Renta
Ivy Slide
BUY
$490.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted