Sies Marjan

Kayla Stretch Pailette Draped Midi Skirt

$895.00 $286.40

Buy Now Review It

At Totokaelo

Draped midi skirt in shimmering paillette. Concealed side zip closure. Slip lining extends past hem. Dry clean 92% polyamide, 8% elastane; polyester and elastane lining. Made in USA.