Picobong

Kaya Cerise

$94.95 $47.47

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

From LELO’s fun and funky sister-brand PicoBong comes the dual-action rabbit vibe of your dreams: KAYA™! KAYA™ is a rabbit guaranteed to put a hop in your step; simply turn it on and it will return the favor in seconds. Offering intense (don’t say we didn’t warn you) external and deep internal stimulation simultaneously with a flexible outer arm, who needs a honey when you’ve got this bunny? Body Safe | Near Silent | 12 Modes | Waterproof | Battery powered