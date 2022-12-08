Kaweco

Kaweco Cleansing Syringe – For Fountain Pens

A handy tool for cleaning your fountain pen and keeping it in good order. An empty cartridge sleeve is attached to a 20 ml syringe together with a rubber fitting. The syringe creates optimum pressure to remove impurities from the fountain pen. Flushing out ink residue, cleaning the nib and readying the pen for a different ink colour. This syringe will work with any pen with a standard European cartridge fitting (all of ours except Platinum). We recommend this as well as fountain pen cleaning fluids which are excellent for maintaining pens in good working order and can be found here.