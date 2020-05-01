Look Human

Kawaii Plants & Gardening Tools Face Mask Cover

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

At Look Human

Nothing is cuter than a lovely, green and lush garden! Show your love for plants, gardening and gardens with this cute illustration of kawaii gardening tools and plants! This kawaii, gardening, plant face mask cover is the perfect for protecting yourself when you go out to garden, or go outside! Now you can be responsible and fun! Our Face Masks are for those who want to bring a little style and expression to their masked appearance. The masks can be used as covers to hold a standard disposable earloop mask, or can be worn alone as a simple cloth mask. Bring a smile to others (though you may not see it if others are following mask guidance!) with this reusable, machine washable cloth facemask cover. Let your passion show and no longer be anonymous behind your mask. Just slip your disposable mask into our cover and wear both sets of earloops for comfortable, breathable designs everyone can enjoy.