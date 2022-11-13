OkkiDokki

Kawaii Pink – Nintendo Switch Bmo Dock

💗GET IT IN TIME FOR VALENTINES 💗 💟♡ ETSY's BEST SELLER! ♡💟 The Limted Run VALENTINES Pastel Pink BMO is FINNALLY HERE ! At a affordable price! More than 100s Bmos SOLD! 💟 MADE IN USA 🇺🇸 ITS ADVENTURE TIME!🌸 Bring home your NEW VALENTINES Pink BMO Nintendo Switch Dock! Great way to enjoy games and media on the go For a Limited Time!!!💟 🌸 24/7 Customer Service, more than 300 BMOs Shipped & Delivered under priority MAIL!🤩🌸 Video Unboxing Credit: FEATURED CUSTOMER AS SEEN IN VIDEO!: @quaint.aesthetics on instagram! ♡ Details ♡ (alot of stuff) Customers who purchase are Guaranteed to have a Switch OLED MODEL Upgrade ♡ 💖⚠️- Fits Switch OLED ♡ 💖⚠️-Fits Switch Standard ♡ What's in this package? ❓️ 🎀 - LIMITED BONUS - 🎀 - 🃏Comes with FREE FULL Sized VALENTINES Trading Card! + FREE Bmo Cupid Keychain!🔑 ➕️ ALSO Comes with MINI Adoption Training Card FREE ( If you have already received a Bmo in the past, and want a free mini adoption trading card, message me and ill send one out to you, with proof of purchase) 💖 - Optional Card Holographic-💖 w/ UV protection Card Sleeve ⭐️+$5 Half Holographic Edition VALENTINES BMO Trading Card 🌟 +$12 FULL Holographic Edition VALENTINES BMO Trading Card ------------------------------- -Each Bmo Comes with a FREE Faceplate , incase you don't use BMO to dock your switch. You can use it as a nice display piece!🌸 (Default Face: Blushing Face) (More options available for additional cost) - The Legs are Configurable, Your choice of closed leg stance or open Leg stance! ♡ - LITE Version is available at later Date!♡ 🌸 ⚠️All photos are protected. ⚠️ 💟I am the original Pastel Line ColorWay Seller💟 All my BMOS are only $67- $84 before tax and optional add ons. I do not charge $100+ on BMOs (that's crazy.) ⚠️ 💟 Taken special care and made with Love , proof is in the 100s of positive reviews! ^_^ 24/7 Customer Service 100% customer satisfaction guarantee 👌 💟 I am VERY active on all platforms. I'll get to you within seconds to minutes ! Follow me Here! 📷IG @okkidokki.shop 💃TikTok @OkkiDokki.Shop 📘🗣Facebook https://m.facebook.com/OkkiDokki.Shop/ 📸 Opportunities 📸 Want to get your photo to be Featured? And Build your Photography Portfolio ? Take a picture of your Bmo and asked for your photo to be featured in the listing photos! A definite sure way to build your professional photography portfolio free♡ Please message me to request to have your photo featured ♡ You will be credited to your preferences! Not paid Opportunity*