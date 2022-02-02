MyKawaiiCrate

Kawaii Carrot Mechanical Pencil

$4.29

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Kawaii Carrot Mechanical Pencil ~ 1 Unit Specifications: ❥ Includes 1 mechanical pencil ❥ Approximate Length: 14cm (5.5 in) ❥ Writing point: 0.5mm ❥ Material: Soft Silicone MyKawaiiCrate.com .•*¨*•.¸♪¸.•*¨*•.¸♥¸.•*¨*• Thanks for Visiting! •*¨*•.¸♥¸.•*¨*•.¸♪¸.•*¨*•. (❤‿❤) Lowest Price on Etsy! with the Cheapest Shipping Fees! We are Manufacturers.(❤‿❤) We offer combined shipping, when you purchase additional items from our shop, you save on shipping costs! This item ships from Shanghai, China. Shipping times vary, but in most cases it'll reach your hands in between 12-25 days (for US orders), but keep in mind that it can take longer (up to 60 days) depending on your Country's Customs office. Canada: 2-8 weeks. Most other countries 3-7 weeks. Please read shop policies before ordering. ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ When placing an order, Kindly double check your shipping address and leave a note with your phone number. All orders we send internationally need a phone number on the label ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ We provide tracking number for US orders. Rest of the world will depend in what country you reside, if we are able to provide tracking information. You can send us a message asking. Photo color might be a little different from the actual product due to color display of different monitors. .•*¨*•.¸♪¸.•*¨*•.¸♥¸.•*¨*• Happy Shopping! .•*¨*•.¸♪¸.•*¨*•.¸♥¸.•*¨*• (っ◔◡◔)っ ❤