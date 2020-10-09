Brave New Look

Kawaii Animals Printed Face Mask

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brave New Look

The CDC has adopted a safety-first policy and is recommending everyone wear non-medical protective face coverings to help flatten the curve. This NOT an N-95 mask, surgical mask, or for medical use. The use of this face covering is not a guarantee against infection or the transmission of viruses or diseases. This mask SHOULD be used in addition to practicing CDC recommendations on handwashing and social distancing.