Marimekko

Kaulaus Unikko Coat

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marimekko

The Kaulaus jean button-up shirt is made of cotton twill in the Unikko pattern. The shirt has a snap button closure in the front and a chest pocket decorated with small Unikko pattern flower rivets. There are slits, cuffs, and snap button closures at the sleeve ends. The hem has a slightly rounded cut.