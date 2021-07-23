United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Urban Outfitters
Katie Tennis Mini Skirt
$59.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 61034286; Color Code: 010 Sporty meets preppy in this pleated mini skirt from Urban Outfitters. High-rise silhouette features a button closure at the wrap-style waist. Pleated detailing all around make for a flippy, flared hem. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 15.5”