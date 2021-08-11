Staud

Katharine Cut-out Sequin Dress

$395.00 $239.00

Product Details Tailored with waist-barring cut-outs along a halter neckline, the label's Katharine sleeveless gown is soaking in iridescent sequins. Partial elasticized waistbands. Pull-on style. Fabric: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size S Length from shoulder to hem: 60" Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.