Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Reformation
Katerina Chelsea Boot
£285.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Katerina Chelsea Boot
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Katerina Chelsea Boot
BUY
£285.00
Reformation
La Canadienne
Hermione Shearling-lined Suede Bootie
BUY
C$575.00
La Canadienne
Simons
Quilted Brown Leather Winter Boots
BUY
C$219.00
Simons
Maguire
Porto
BUY
C$260.00
Maguire
More from Reformation
Reformation
Katerina Chelsea Boot
BUY
£285.00
Reformation
Reformation
Alfio Cashmere Cable Short Set
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Reformation
Idan Cropped Cashmere Crew
BUY
£150.00
Reformation
Reformation
Midleton Dress
BUY
C$655.00
Reformation
More from Boots
Reformation
Katerina Chelsea Boot
BUY
£285.00
Reformation
La Canadienne
Hermione Shearling-lined Suede Bootie
BUY
C$575.00
La Canadienne
Simons
Quilted Brown Leather Winter Boots
BUY
C$219.00
Simons
Maguire
Porto
BUY
C$260.00
Maguire
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted