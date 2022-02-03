Kate Somerville

Kateceuticals™ Total Repair Cream

Kate Somerville has bottled her #1 anti-ageing facial, available exclusively at the brand’s Skin Health Experts Clinic, to ensure everyone and their skin is able to test drive the peptide-powered magic. This reparative cream is formulated with powerhouse hydrating ingredients that instantly plump, smooth and replenish while moisturising ingredients visibly tighten, firm, and improve the look of maturing skin. Key ingredients: Peptide-infused ceramide complex: increases skin hydration, improves texture, helps with firmness and elasticity while smoothing the look of fine lines and deep wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid: delivers immediate and long-term hydration, enhances skin moisture and retention, and supports a healthy skin barrier while plumping skin to visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Vitamin E: provides antioxidant benefits to nourish, soothe and moisturise. Hemp, macadamia and jojoba seed oils: provide deeply penetrating moisture to the skin. Made without: Parabens, mineral oil, Phthalates, SLES, SLS and animal testing. Pair it with: Kate Somerville KateCeuticals™ Firming Serum Kate Somerville KateCeuticals™ Lifting Eye Cream Kate Somerville KateCeuticals™ Resurfacing Overnight Peel