Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Monica Vinader
Kate Young Gemstone Small Hoop Earrings
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Monica Vinader
Kate Young Gemstone Small Hoop Earrings 18ct Gold Vermeil & Black Onyx $295
Need a few alternatives?
Monica Vinader
Kate Young Gemstone Small Hoop Earrings
BUY
$295.00
Monica Vinader
Anthropologie
Chunky Hoop Earrings
BUY
$24.95
$38.00
Anthropologie
Hey Harper
Bella Earrings
BUY
$81.00
Hey Harper
Mejuri
Figure Oversized Hoops
BUY
$198.00
Mejuri
More from Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Kate Young Gemstone Ring
BUY
$225.00
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Alta Capture Mixed Metal Charm Bracelet
BUY
$590.00
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Siren Muse Mini Ring
BUY
£31.50
£45.00
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Engravable Linear Friendship Bracelet
BUY
$175.00
Nordstrom
More from Earrings
Missoma
Squiggle Chubby Two-tone Enamel Hoop Earrings
BUY
£129.00
Missoma
Jenny Bird
Nouveaux Puff Earrings
BUY
$120.00
Jenny Bird
Monica Vinader
Kate Young Gemstone Small Hoop Earrings
BUY
$295.00
Monica Vinader
Smart Glass Jewelry
Small Wave Earrings Ocean Colors
BUY
$34.08
$48.00
Smart Glass Jewelry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted