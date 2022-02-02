kate spade new york

Black Ink Ballpoint Pen With Stylus Tip And Storage Pouch

Metal ballpoint pen has a dual end - one side is a stylus and one is a black ink pen. The pen tip end has a twist open/close so that there's no cap to lose! Pen stylus is made of rubber and is compatible with touchscreen electronics for precise selections and a fingerprint-free screen. Plus, it allows for touch-free use when shopping in stores to protect yourself and employees. Tablet stylus accepts standard ink refills, measures 7.5 inches long, and has a clip on the side to secure to notepads or planners for quick, convenient access Pen is featured in a gold dot design with a matching leatherette (PU/vegan leather) pouch that snaps close to keep the pen secure in bags/purses as you travel The Kate Spade New York logo is printed around the pen in a metal gold band accent. We live in a digital world and this stylish, dual ended pen will keep you covered in every scenario! We live in a digital world and kate spade new york's stylus pens for touch screens work with your devices and are perfect for signing contracts or jotting down a great idea. Tablet pen features dual ends - one side is a stylus and one is a black ink pen. Stylus ballpoint pen has a clip on the side to secure to notepads, planners, etc. Kate Spade's tablet pens for touch screen include a button-close storage pouch that's made of a vegan leather and featured in a pretty print. Whether using as a phone stylus, art pen, or writing pen, kate spade's pens with stylus tips have you covered in every scenario.