Casetify

Kate Moross Sticker Phone Case

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Casetify

A-GENT TOKYO x CASETiFY We'd put any of these works of art on a pedestal. Explore this colorful, inspired collection from 6 global renowned artists represented by the famed A-GENT TOKYO, a multidisciplinary creative agency. Six Global Artists' First Tech Capsule Thrilled to work with Sundae Kids, Kevin Lyons, Walnut, Kate Moross, Ayumi Takahashi, and Chrissie Abbott on their first-ever tech accessories co-lab. Swipe to check them out! Designed with Self-Love Self-love = hearts, hugs, and maybe an imaginary monster or two? 6 celebrated artists gave us their POV on what self-love looks like to them in the digital age. The results are like a happy hug for your tech. Visit Us! The collection will be available at our retail stores on 24th July HKT, 2020 while stock lasts. Location: Landmark, Quarry Bay & Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong