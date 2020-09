3.1 Phillip Lim

Kate Leather Chelsea Boots

£475.00

Riffing on combat styles, 3.1 Phillip Lim's 'Kate' Chelsea boots are right on trend. They're made from leather with an elongated upper and set on a chunky lug sole for plenty of grip. Contrast the heavy silhouette with mini dresses or skirts. Wear it with: [3.1 Phillip Lim Sweater ], [3.1 Phillip Lim Skirt ], [Gu_de Tote ].