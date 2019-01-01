Iittala

Kastehelmi Dewdrop Lemon Footed Bowl

A fine example of truly timeless design, the iittala Kastehelmi Dewdrop Lemon Footed Bowl needs to be seen and felt in person to really be appreciated. Named Kastehelmi (dewdrop) after the bubbled detailing on the pressed glass, this collection was originally produced from 1964-1988 and brought back to celebrate Oiva Toikka's 50 year mark as a designer. This piece is perfect for a pretty presentation of candy, fruit or nuts, as well as serving sorbets, puddings and trifles. It is so well designed that even when left empty, you can leave it out to display as a centerpiece. Whatever you use the iittala Kastehelmi Dewdrop Lemon Footed Bowl for, it is an object that you will want to pass down in your family for generations to come.