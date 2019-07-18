Dr Martens

The Kassion blends casual street style with the traditional fisherman's sandal, adding an air-cushioned sole and silver-toned buckles on two adjustable straps — all alongside classic Docs DNA, like grooved edges and yellow welt stitching. Two adjustable buckles for a secure fit Silver-toned, branded hardware Retains classic Docs DNA, like yellow welt stitching and grooved edges on a comfortable air-cushioned sole Built to last with a durable Goodyear welt Made with Brando, a full-grain, waxy leather Upper: 100% Leather Lining: 100% Leather Sole: 100% PVC