Kassatex

Kassatex Hotel Waffle-weave Bathrobe

$70.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Details Stay warm and fuzzy when you step out of the bath with the Kassatex Hotel Waffle-Weave Bathrobe. This luxurious woven-terry robe is available in a variety of pleasant colors. It features deep pockets for your hands and a belt to keep the robe snug. Stay warm and fuzzy when you step out of the bath with the Kassatex Hotel Waffle-Weave Bathrobe This luxurious robe is available in a variety of pleasant colors Unique waffle-weave terry design for added comfort Belted 2 deep side-by-side center pockets Sewn-in hangar loop 100% cotton Machine wash Sizes small/medium and large/extra-large Small/medium measures 50" L (neck to hem) x 20" W (across back) Large/extra-large measures 54" L (neck to hem) x 24" W (across back) Imported