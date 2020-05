Karuna

Karuna Exfoliating Foot Mask

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

Get Obsessed. Mask differently with Karuna Body for softer, smoother, more hydrated hands and feet. The mask + serum duo offers so much more than lotion or cream can on its own. Apply. Throw. Glow. Benefits: Gently exfoliates dead skin. Reveals fresher looking skin. Smoothes and softens dry skin.