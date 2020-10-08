Kartell

Kartell Componibili Stackable Drawers

$123.29

Modular elements were designed to meet various needs and to fit into any room in your home: bathroom, bedroom, kitchen or living room. The design solution that animates the Modular system is the elementary and solid vertical overlapping of interlocking single pieces to create practical storage furniture. Available round and square, Modular pieces can be rested on wheels. Flexible, functional, practical, Modular pieces have been in production for almost forty years and have received a great deal of recognition for the project's significance and innovation (they can be found on display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and at the Centre George Pompidou in Paris). Kartell has been in the business of creating icons and molding masterpieces for over sixty years. The Italian brand's steadfast dedication to technical and aesthetic innovation has earned Kartell its global recognition as the pioneer of modern day plastics. Features: Materials: ABS Plastic 12.5" Dia X 23" H X 5.75" H Door Opening Seat Height: 29.5" H Design Anna castelli Ferrieri, 1969 Made in Italy by Kartell