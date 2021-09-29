United States
Aesop
Karst Eau De Parfum
$220.00
At Aesop
Karst Eau de Parfum A moody yet fresh fragrance reminiscent of cliffside vegetation and the seashore, with mineral top notes and stormy, metallic base accords. Size 50 mL Aroma Fresh, herbaceous, marine Suited to All genders; pragmatists, prospectors, existentialists Key ingredients Juniper, Cumin, Sandalwood
Need a few alternatives?
Experimental Perfume Club
Iris Carmin Autumn 2021 Blend Edition (50ml)
£125.00Experimental Perfume Club
More from Fragrance
Experimental Perfume Club
Iris Carmin Autumn 2021 Blend Edition (50ml)
£125.00Experimental Perfume Club